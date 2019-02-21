Mark E. Riley, 56, Manchester, died February 13, 2019. Born May 17, 1962, to the late Webster C. and Faye M. Riley, Sr. Family includes wife Pamela M. (Huard) Riley; three children, Jeffrey D. Riley, and Katelyn M. Riley and Abigail R. Riley; granddaughter Elizabeth Jeanne Perez; and brother Webster C. Riley, Jr.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019