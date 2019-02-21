Mark E. Riley

Mark E. Riley, 56, Manchester, died February 13, 2019. Born May 17, 1962, to the late Webster C. and Faye M. Riley, Sr. Family includes wife Pamela M. (Huard) Riley; three children, Jeffrey D. Riley, and Katelyn M. Riley and Abigail R. Riley; granddaughter Elizabeth Jeanne Perez; and brother Webster C. Riley, Jr.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
