Mark Gerald Kennedy passed away unexpectedly at his home in Weare, NH on June 12, 2020. Born onMay 2, 1962 in Goffstown, NH he is the son of Robert and Theresa (Hight) Kennedy.Mark was a graduate of Goffstown High School then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from NewHampshire College and an accounting certificate from Northeastern University. He worked in thefinancial division of Wellpoint for 25 years at their Boston and Chicago offices. Most recently, he enjoyedworking as a supervisor at the Goffstown Post Office where he valued his relationships with the peoplethat he was working with.During his life Mark enjoyed many different interests such as running, skiing and kayaking. He also likedtraveling, boating, the arts, gardening and cooking. He most loved spending time with his family andfriends. He was warm hearted, easy going and a pleasure to be around. He made many beautifulmemories with all and had a spirit that will always be remembered.He is survived by his parents Robert and Theresa Kennedy, his five brothers and sisters; Marvin Kennedy;Tamra Kennedy and her wife, Nancy Thomson; Tenley Welch and her husband, Donald; Tonia Kennedy;Merrick Kennedy and his wife, Joanne; his nieces and nephews, Brooks and Brett Kennedy; Nikisha andKenton Thomson-Kennedy; Brie Hussey and her husband, Bryan; Tara Conroy and her husband, Michael;Meghan Weilbrenner and her husband, Zachary; Tatum, Ashton and Tori Florence; Ayden Kennedy; hisgreat nieces and nephews, Adria, Colin and Maeve Hussey; Zoe and Georgia Weilbrenner; Stevie andLogan Conroy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Due to social distancing guidelines a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Amemorial gathering will be planned for a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbookplease visit www.frenchandrising.com