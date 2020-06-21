Mark Gerald Kennedy
1962 - 2020
Mark Gerald Kennedy passed away unexpectedly at his home in Weare, NH on June 12, 2020. Born on

May 2, 1962 in Goffstown, NH he is the son of Robert and Theresa (Hight) Kennedy.

Mark was a graduate of Goffstown High School then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from New

Hampshire College and an accounting certificate from Northeastern University. He worked in the

financial division of Wellpoint for 25 years at their Boston and Chicago offices. Most recently, he enjoyed

working as a supervisor at the Goffstown Post Office where he valued his relationships with the people

that he was working with.

During his life Mark enjoyed many different interests such as running, skiing and kayaking. He also liked

traveling, boating, the arts, gardening and cooking. He most loved spending time with his family and

friends. He was warm hearted, easy going and a pleasure to be around. He made many beautiful

memories with all and had a spirit that will always be remembered.

He is survived by his parents Robert and Theresa Kennedy, his five brothers and sisters; Marvin Kennedy;

Tamra Kennedy and her wife, Nancy Thomson; Tenley Welch and her husband, Donald; Tonia Kennedy;

Merrick Kennedy and his wife, Joanne; his nieces and nephews, Brooks and Brett Kennedy; Nikisha and

Kenton Thomson-Kennedy; Brie Hussey and her husband, Bryan; Tara Conroy and her husband, Michael;

Meghan Weilbrenner and her husband, Zachary; Tatum, Ashton and Tori Florence; Ayden Kennedy; his

great nieces and nephews, Adria, Colin and Maeve Hussey; Zoe and Georgia Weilbrenner; Stevie and

Logan Conroy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to social distancing guidelines a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A

memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook

please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
