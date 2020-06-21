Mark Gerald Kennedy passed away unexpectedly at his home in Weare, NH on June 12, 2020. Born on
May 2, 1962 in Goffstown, NH he is the son of Robert and Theresa (Hight) Kennedy.
Mark was a graduate of Goffstown High School then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from New
Hampshire College and an accounting certificate from Northeastern University. He worked in the
financial division of Wellpoint for 25 years at their Boston and Chicago offices. Most recently, he enjoyed
working as a supervisor at the Goffstown Post Office where he valued his relationships with the people
that he was working with.
During his life Mark enjoyed many different interests such as running, skiing and kayaking. He also liked
traveling, boating, the arts, gardening and cooking. He most loved spending time with his family and
friends. He was warm hearted, easy going and a pleasure to be around. He made many beautiful
memories with all and had a spirit that will always be remembered.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Theresa Kennedy, his five brothers and sisters; Marvin Kennedy;
Tamra Kennedy and her wife, Nancy Thomson; Tenley Welch and her husband, Donald; Tonia Kennedy;
Merrick Kennedy and his wife, Joanne; his nieces and nephews, Brooks and Brett Kennedy; Nikisha and
Kenton Thomson-Kennedy; Brie Hussey and her husband, Bryan; Tara Conroy and her husband, Michael;
Meghan Weilbrenner and her husband, Zachary; Tatum, Ashton and Tori Florence; Ayden Kennedy; his
great nieces and nephews, Adria, Colin and Maeve Hussey; Zoe and Georgia Weilbrenner; Stevie and
Logan Conroy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to social distancing guidelines a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A
memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook
please visit www.frenchandrising.com
May 2, 1962 in Goffstown, NH he is the son of Robert and Theresa (Hight) Kennedy.
Mark was a graduate of Goffstown High School then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from New
Hampshire College and an accounting certificate from Northeastern University. He worked in the
financial division of Wellpoint for 25 years at their Boston and Chicago offices. Most recently, he enjoyed
working as a supervisor at the Goffstown Post Office where he valued his relationships with the people
that he was working with.
During his life Mark enjoyed many different interests such as running, skiing and kayaking. He also liked
traveling, boating, the arts, gardening and cooking. He most loved spending time with his family and
friends. He was warm hearted, easy going and a pleasure to be around. He made many beautiful
memories with all and had a spirit that will always be remembered.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Theresa Kennedy, his five brothers and sisters; Marvin Kennedy;
Tamra Kennedy and her wife, Nancy Thomson; Tenley Welch and her husband, Donald; Tonia Kennedy;
Merrick Kennedy and his wife, Joanne; his nieces and nephews, Brooks and Brett Kennedy; Nikisha and
Kenton Thomson-Kennedy; Brie Hussey and her husband, Bryan; Tara Conroy and her husband, Michael;
Meghan Weilbrenner and her husband, Zachary; Tatum, Ashton and Tori Florence; Ayden Kennedy; his
great nieces and nephews, Adria, Colin and Maeve Hussey; Zoe and Georgia Weilbrenner; Stevie and
Logan Conroy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to social distancing guidelines a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A
memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook
please visit www.frenchandrising.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.