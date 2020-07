Mark Gerald Kennedy passed away unexpectedly at his home in Weare, NH on June 12, 2020. Born on May 2, 1962 in Goffstown, NH he is the son of Robert and Theresa (Hight) Kennedy.A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11th at 10am at the New Boston Cemetery in New Boston NH. For an extended obituary, more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com