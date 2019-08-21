Mark H. Gamelin (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark H. Gamelin.
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mark H. Gamelin, 62, of Manchester, N.H., died August 14, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center, after a courageous battle with muscular dystrophy.

Born in Manchester, N.H., on March 5, 1957, he was the son of Emile G. and Roseanne C. (Desaulnier) Gamelin.

Mark served with the New Hampshire Army National Guard for 21 years. He will be remembered for his discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army.

An avid outdoorsman, Mark enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, gardening roses, and apple picking. He liked working on cars, cooking, and most importantly spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his mother, family members include two children, Angie and Joseph Gamelin; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Palmer and Kolyn Davis; two sisters, Diane Cote and Marie Barrows; a brother, Denis Gamelin; and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

Private burial with military honors will be held in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to , One Sundial Avenue #208N, Manchester, NH 03103.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.