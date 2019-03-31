Mark John Raczkowski, 55, passed away on March 24, 2019 at his home in Weare, N.H.
|
Born on December 15, 1963, he was the son of Henry and Louise (Martin) Raczkowski.
Mark enjoyed spending time boating and fishing with his sons. He also loved spending time with his pug children.
Husband of the late Betsy Raczkowski. He is survived by his son, Robert Raczkowski of Allenstown, N.H., son Tyler Raczkowski of Weare, N.H.; grandson, Noah; brother, Henry Raczkowski of Salem, Mass.; sister, Helen Leger and her husband, Richard Leger of Peabody, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at a future date.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019