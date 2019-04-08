MANCHESTER - Mark L. Delorme, 57, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on April 5, 2019, in his home.
Born in Lowell, Mass., on Jan. 11, 1962, he was the son of Roland and Claire (Lemieux) Delorme.
He graduated from Alvirne High School in Hudson and lived most of his life in Hudson and Manchester.
Mark was an avid sports fan, especially of baseball, hockey and football.
Family members include three children, Courtney Healey, Ian Delorme and Meghan Delorme, all of Londonderry; two grandchildren; his mother, Claire Wristen and step-father, Henry A. Wristen, both of Bedford; two sisters, Denise Whitman and her husband, George, of Nashua, and Debra Greaves and her husband, Roy, of Pepperell, Mass.; an uncle and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 8, 2019