MiKE.
i AM VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
DRACUT, Mass. - Mark P. Gacek, 60, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children after his courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was the beloved husband of Janet (Dee) Gacek, with whom he celebrated nearly 30 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell on Oct. 8, 1959, the youngest of seven children born to the late Mildred (Tebich) and Francis Gacek.
He was educated in Lowell's school system, including St. Stanislas School, Lowell High, and Lowell Vocational Regional Technical High School. From there, he continued on his family's legacy at the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences where he graduated with his funeral director's license.
Mark was an extremely hardworking man, and at the age of 20, he was simultaneously attending school, working third shift at Courier Citizen, and working funerals for his father at Gacek Funeral Home on Bridge Street in Lowell. Then, in 1985, he opened the Dracut Funeral Home, where he has served families across the Merrimack Valley during their most difficult times for the past 35 years.
Aside from work, in his free time, he enjoyed doing yard work, sitting by the beach, taking afternoon naps, playing the lottery, and cracking jokes. However, to him, nothing was more important than family. He loved watching his son play hockey, working alongside his wife, and his sarcastic back-and-forths with his daughter.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his two kids, Alex and Charlotte Gacek of Hampton, N.H.; siblings, Steven Gacek and his wife, Jackie, of Rye, N.H., Francis Gacek and his companion, Becky, of Hampton, N.H., Michael Gacek of Lowell, Eleanor Hebert and her husband, Tom, of Sturbridge, Mass., Shirley Stanley of Andover, and Laurie LeClerc of Methuen; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his sister-in-law, Giselle Gacek, who passed in 2004, and brother-in-law, Paul LeClerc, who passed away in 2016.
SVC With STRICT adherence to COVID-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, June 18, from 3-7 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Mark's family requests that anyone planning on attending services please meet at Lowell Cemetery for an 11 a.m. service. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." /SVC
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.