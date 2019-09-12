HOOKSETT - Mark R. Davis, 61, of Hooksett, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in his residence.
Born in Manchester on June 21, 1958, he was the son of Theodore Davis and the late Anita (Gordon) Davis.
Involved in construction, he worked for LaMontagne Builders Inc.
Family members include his wife of 33 years, Linda D. (Arel) Davis of Hooksett; his children, Racquel Weber, Ben Davis, Colby Davis, Shane Davis, Tiffani Gilbert, Josh Davis and Nicole Davis; 13 grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 12, 2019