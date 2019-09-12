Mark R. Davis (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Mark's death. My deepest sympathies."
    - Letitia Coulter
  • "We are deeply saddened for your loss. Mark was a good man..."
    - Felix and Nancy ROUSSEAU
  • "Mark was a wonderful person he would give his shirt off his..."
    - Sandra Levasseur
  • "We only met Mark and Linda a few times, but are sad to hear..."
    - Bob & Gayle McMullen
  • "Thank you for everything you have done for us. Thank you..."
    - Tiffani Gilbert
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
HOOKSETT - Mark R. Davis, 61, of Hooksett, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Manchester on June 21, 1958, he was the son of Theodore Davis and the late Anita (Gordon) Davis.

Involved in construction, he worked for LaMontagne Builders Inc.

Family members include his wife of 33 years, Linda D. (Arel) Davis of Hooksett; his children, Racquel Weber, Ben Davis, Colby Davis, Shane Davis, Tiffani Gilbert, Josh Davis and Nicole Davis; 13 grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

To view an online memorial, to leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 12, 2019
