Mark S. Flood, 56, of Franklin, NH, died Friday July 3, 2020, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, OH on August 12, 1963, a son of the late George and Nancy (Jobes) Flood. He had been a resident of Franklin for the past couple of years, formerly living in Manchester, NH and Londonderry, NH. Mark had been employed for Summit Packaging in Manchester for over 30 years, more recently working for Home Depot. He enjoyed sports cars, especially his Mustang GT, going to car shows, motocross, and shooting at the range.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Flood of Derry; his daughter, Tatyana Flood; his son, Tyler Flood; his grandson, Abram Salyer; his stepchildren, Cody McFarland, Jason McFarland, Chase McFarland, and Maurice Wells, III; his brother, Clifford "Kip" Flood; two sisters, Karen Glendenning and the late George Glendenning, and Pamela Barker and her husband George Barker; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sisters, Deborah Flood in 2008, and Cynthia Mannarini in 2005.
Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9th from 5 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charity of one's choice
. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com