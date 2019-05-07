MANCHESTER - Mark S. McCormack, 51, of Manchester, passed away May 3, 2019, in his home.
Born in Concord on Aug. 12, 1967, he was son of the late Warren and Laura (Scramlin) McCormack.
Mark was a 1985 graduate of Concord High School.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mark was a longtime employee of WMUR, where he worked as a master control operator.
In his spare time, Mark enjoyed HAM radio, collecting antiques, and playing Ingress.
Family members include his sister, Susan McCormack; his brother, Edward McCormack and his wife Sheri; his niece, Kristina Perry; his nephews, Taylor and Corey McCormack; his great-nieces, Madison and Taia; and his beloved cat.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Thursday, May 16, starting at 11 a.m. with a memorial service at noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. He will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, after the service.
Published in Union Leader on May 7, 2019