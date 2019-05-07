Mark S. McCormack (1967 - 2019)
  • "Mark, we met as words on a screen but I came to know you..."
    - Catherine Pitari
  • "So sorry to the family of Mark. He was a great guy and very..."
    - Frankie Adams
  • "My condolences to his family and friends . Although I never..."
    - Alexander De Jesús
  • "So sorry to hear of Mark's passing. My sincere condolences..."
    - Liz Jones
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium
250 Coolidge Ave
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Mark S. McCormack, 51, of Manchester, passed away May 3, 2019, in his home.

Born in Concord on Aug. 12, 1967, he was son of the late Warren and Laura (Scramlin) McCormack.

Mark was a 1985 graduate of Concord High School.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Mark was a longtime employee of WMUR, where he worked as a master control operator.

In his spare time, Mark enjoyed HAM radio, collecting antiques, and playing Ingress.

Family members include his sister, Susan McCormack; his brother, Edward McCormack and his wife Sheri; his niece, Kristina Perry; his nephews, Taylor and Corey McCormack; his great-nieces, Madison and Taia; and his beloved cat.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Thursday, May 16, starting at 11 a.m. with a memorial service at noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. He will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, after the service.

To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on May 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
