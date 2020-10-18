Mark Stephen McKee, 65, of New Boston died peacefully at home with his wife of 38 years, Veronica, and sons, Matt and Max, on Sunday, October 11.
Mark was born April 18, 1955 in Dothan, Alabama, the second of six children. As he grew up, his family moved around the state as well as Florida, near Pensacola.
He served as a corpsman in the Navy, then briefly attended Florida College before moving to Washington D.C. There, he met Veronica and completed culinary school. They eventually settled in New Hampshire, living in Bedford for 22 years. He was a resident of New Boston for the past six years.
After working a variety of restaurants and cooking gigs, Mark switched to landscaping in order to spend more time with his boys and in the outdoors. He later returned to the culinary world, working as a corporate chef at Kollsman, Inc. in Merrimack and Bantam Grill in Peterborough. He loved gardening, woodworking and playing basketball with his sons; riding his Harley on long, curvy roads while listening to a good playlist; reading books in one sitting; watching movies that featured violence, subtitles, or both; and talking gently to the wildlife (rabbits, deer, hummingbirds, bears) that appeared in the backyard. Most of all, he enjoyed beers on the patio while shooting the breeze with his family. He will long be remembered for his twisted sense of humor and dedication to, and protection of, the loved ones in his corner.
Other members of the family include his mother, Annette, brothers Tim, David, and Phillip, and sisters Mary and Sarah
A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
