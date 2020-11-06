1/1
Marko Gaie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marko Gaie, 33, died October 26, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health.

He was born in South Sudan, Africa on January 1, 1987 the son of Yom Gaie and Ajok Teng.

Marko was a very kind, humble, loyal, and loving spirit. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and the Sudanese community.

Marko's death has also affected the Manchester inner city community, leaving many people devastated by his passing.

Family members include his mother Ajok Teng, two daughters, Ayeesha and Tiana Gaie, his former girlfriend and mother of his two daughters, Amy Fenlason, one brother Santo Gaie and several extended family and friends.

Walk through calling hours with masks and social distancing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 am in St. Augustin Cemetery, S. Beech St.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved