Marko Gaie, 33, died October 26, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health.
He was born in South Sudan, Africa on January 1, 1987 the son of Yom Gaie and Ajok Teng.
Marko was a very kind, humble, loyal, and loving spirit. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and the Sudanese community.
Marko's death has also affected the Manchester inner city community, leaving many people devastated by his passing.
Family members include his mother Ajok Teng, two daughters, Ayeesha and Tiana Gaie, his former girlfriend and mother of his two daughters, Amy Fenlason, one brother Santo Gaie and several extended family and friends.
Walk through calling hours with masks and social distancing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 am in St. Augustin Cemetery, S. Beech St.
