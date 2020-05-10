Marlene Barbara Brown Merchant, 82, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester, NH. Marlene was born on January 11, 1938, in Inglewood, CA, to Ernestine Gray Brown and Robert Everett Brown. At age 5, stepfather George E. Shellman came into her life; she grew up in Allston, MA and was a graduate of Brighton High School. In 1958, she married Thomas A. Merchant and moved to Hancock, ME and raised her children. She is survived by her sons; Thomas E., Robert C. and wife Jennifer, Burton A., John E. and wife Karen, daughter Donna M. Theriault and husband Mike; grandchildren; Lucas, Connor, Hannah, Haley, Hopeful, Hunter, Harrison, Kylie, Matthew, Jax, Austin and great grandchild, Finn. She is also survived by two amazing lifelong friends, Sheri Williams and sister-in-law, Kay Merchant. For most of Marlene's life, she worked with people having physical and mental disabilities. While in this profession, she received a citation from the Governor of New Hampshire, naming her "Best Home Care Provider" in the region. She moved to New Hampshire in 1995 to be close to her family whom she loved with all her heart. She had very fond memories of the ocean and Winter Harbor, ME, where she felt most comfortable. She moved to Hanover Hill in 2014 where she made many friends as she had with anyone she came in contact with throughout her wonderful life. She will be missed by many and forgotten by none. Marlene's wishes is to have no funeral and a "no tears" celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, Marlene has asked for contributions to be made to Hanover Hill Health Care Center, ATTN: Activities Dept., 700 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03104. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.