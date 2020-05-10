Marlene B. Merchant
1938 - 2020
Marlene Barbara Brown Merchant, 82, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester, NH. Marlene was born on January 11, 1938, in Inglewood, CA, to Ernestine Gray Brown and Robert Everett Brown. At age 5, stepfather George E. Shellman came into her life; she grew up in Allston, MA and was a graduate of Brighton High School. In 1958, she married Thomas A. Merchant and moved to Hancock, ME and raised her children. She is survived by her sons; Thomas E., Robert C. and wife Jennifer, Burton A., John E. and wife Karen, daughter Donna M. Theriault and husband Mike; grandchildren; Lucas, Connor, Hannah, Haley, Hopeful, Hunter, Harrison, Kylie, Matthew, Jax, Austin and great grandchild, Finn. She is also survived by two amazing lifelong friends, Sheri Williams and sister-in-law, Kay Merchant. For most of Marlene's life, she worked with people having physical and mental disabilities. While in this profession, she received a citation from the Governor of New Hampshire, naming her "Best Home Care Provider" in the region. She moved to New Hampshire in 1995 to be close to her family whom she loved with all her heart. She had very fond memories of the ocean and Winter Harbor, ME, where she felt most comfortable. She moved to Hanover Hill in 2014 where she made many friends as she had with anyone she came in contact with throughout her wonderful life. She will be missed by many and forgotten by none. Marlene's wishes is to have no funeral and a "no tears" celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, Marlene has asked for contributions to be made to Hanover Hill Health Care Center, ATTN: Activities Dept., 700 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03104. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
I am going to miss Marlene so very much, she meant so much to me and I am so happy to have met such an amazing woman. I will miss coming to visit and share stories about how things are going and just talking with her. She made me smile when I was down and she was always there for me, she was truly a spectacular lady. I am so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Brianna Gould
Friend
May 10, 2020
i am so very sorry for your loss.... I loved Marlene, she was such a special lady.. My heart is heavy..... I will miss her dearly... You are all in my thought and prayers
Maureen Ouellette
Friend
May 10, 2020
I am soo sorry for your familes loss Marlene will be missed by soo many at Hanover Hill. I am glad that I was her nurse for soo many years- we shared alot of laughs.
kerri johnson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Tom, Burt, Rob, John and Donna-your mother was truly one of the most amazing people I have ever met. Strong, passionate, caring and full of life. I was so lucky to have her in my life over the past 20+ years and will miss her terribly. My life is better for having known her. I am so truly sorry for your loss as I know just how much you loved and she loved you all! My heart goes out to you all
Michelle Lavoie
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am going to miss Marlene dearly. I cherish being able to spend as much time as I did with her. I will genuinely miss being able to sit down with her and share stories with her about our lives. She was and is such a special lady to me. Rest In Peace Marlene
Kaitlyn Seidell
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your mothers passing. My heart is sad today, for you all and all of yours. She meant so much to me and so many staff at Hanover Hill. I will miss her greatly.
Hannah Paquette
Friend
