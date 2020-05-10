I am going to miss Marlene so very much, she meant so much to me and I am so happy to have met such an amazing woman. I will miss coming to visit and share stories about how things are going and just talking with her. She made me smile when I was down and she was always there for me, she was truly a spectacular lady. I am so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Brianna Gould

Friend