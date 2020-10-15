Marlene Elaine Burnell Rodier, born July 21, 1933 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, died October 13, 2020. Marlene married her loving husband, Raymond Lewis Rodier, of Haverhill, Massachusetts on June 23, 1951. They had three boys, Raymond, Jr., Richard and David. Marlene worked for many years at GTE Sylvania in Manchester. Once retired, Marlene stayed at home to help her husband in the wood working shop and in M&R Greenhouses growing flowers and vegetables. She loved doing her puzzles, going on nature walks with her friends, playing in her flower gardens and most of all cooking Saturday night meals for her kids and grandkids. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray and is survived by her children, Raymond L. Rodier, Jr and his fiancÃ© Susan Roy of Goffstown, Richard Rodier and his wife Laurel of Epping, and David Rodier of Manchester. Her five grandchildren, Jessica Rodier and her significant other David Fredrickson of Candia, Vanessa Rodier-Lefay and her husband Sean and step-son Gage of Oakfield, Maine, Robert Rodier of Lee, Amy Rodier-Pelletier and her husband Kane and step kids Grace and David of Epping, and Sarah Rodier-Hall and her husband Adam of Whiting, Maine. And her three great grandchildren Aubree, Boe and Ivy. Her loving caretaker Albina Hubbell of Goffstown. And her niece and nephew Ray and Janet Archambault, Karen Sulesky and Maureen Sulesky of Massachusetts. We also want to thank, with all our hearts, the Dementia Unit Staff at Bedford Hills Genesis Center for taking care of Marlene.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. Masks are required.
A Graveside service will follow on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Holbrook Cemetery, Candia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association
, Home Office, 225 North Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com