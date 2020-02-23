Marlene passed into the arms of the Lord on February 19th, 2020. She was surrounded by family and ready for the journey. She was a native of Concord, graduating from Sacred Heart Nursing School. With a 40+ year career as an RN, she retired from Havenwood Heritage Heights in 2011. She was a devoted wife and mother, devout Catholic, and great friend.
She is predeceased by her mother, Eudora Katheryn Cilley. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Richard, her daughter Karen and husband Steven Kimel of Concord, her son Ryan Eddy and fiancee Amanda Laskey of Concord, brothers Stephen and Phillip Cilley, her grandchildren, Lorelai and Abbygail, and extended family and circle of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Concord VNA or Payson Center for
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020