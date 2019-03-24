Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene L. Emery. View Sign

Marlene Lillian Emery, 85, of Fremont, NH passed away at the Exeter Hospital on March 22, 2019. Born in Exeter, NH on April 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary (Callahan) Loranger.



Marlene grew up in Epping, NH and had lived in Fremont since 1955. In 1976, she started working at the Ellis School in Fremont, where she helped in the cafeteria, the school library and then as a paraprofessional in the classrooms through 2010. In 1984 she also began working as a librarian at the Fremont Public Library until September, 2018. An avid reader and Red Sox fan, she also loved animals especially her family pets.



Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Clifford W. Emery Sr. in 1995 and two sisters, Marion Turcotte and Rose Denoncour. She is survived by two daughters, Carole Mitchell of Fremont, Colleen Emery of Dover, NH and one son, Clifford W. Emery Jr. and his wife Chris of Fremont.



A private burial will be in Village Cemetery, Fremont, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH is handling the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.



Marlene Lillian Emery, 85, of Fremont, NH passed away at the Exeter Hospital on March 22, 2019. Born in Exeter, NH on April 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary (Callahan) Loranger.Marlene grew up in Epping, NH and had lived in Fremont since 1955. In 1976, she started working at the Ellis School in Fremont, where she helped in the cafeteria, the school library and then as a paraprofessional in the classrooms through 2010. In 1984 she also began working as a librarian at the Fremont Public Library until September, 2018. An avid reader and Red Sox fan, she also loved animals especially her family pets.Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Clifford W. Emery Sr. in 1995 and two sisters, Marion Turcotte and Rose Denoncour. She is survived by two daughters, Carole Mitchell of Fremont, Colleen Emery of Dover, NH and one son, Clifford W. Emery Jr. and his wife Chris of Fremont.A private burial will be in Village Cemetery, Fremont, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH is handling the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.

