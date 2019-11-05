ALLENSTOWN - After decades of being known simply as part of "The Allenstown Four," Marlyse Honeychurch and her daughters, Marie Vaughn and Sarah McWaters, were given back their identities and dignity in July of 2019.
In accordance with the wishes of their families, Marlyse and Marie will be interred together at a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Allenstown.
The families are grateful to the residents of Allenstown who never ceased in their compassion, thoughts and prayers for these young women.
