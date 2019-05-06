Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Hart Fox. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Graveside service 11:00 AM Milton Mills N.H. Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Sanford, Maine, on Dec. 17, 1929, he was the son of Arthur Hart Fox and Isabelle Taft Fox. He lived most of his life in Union.



He attended local schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester in 1948. He attended one year post grad at New Hampton School in New Hampton, one year at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, and a half a year at Burdett College in Boston, Mass.



He enlisted in the



Marshall worked at Bailey and Blendinger Knife factory as a machinist and later as office manager. This was followed by a number of years working with the W.M. Lord Company, developing and building cottages around the Pine River Pond area. After retiring, he enjoyed his 14 years driving as a medical courier for Lab Corp.



In 1955 he married his lifelong sweetheart, Priscilla Drew and they had two children.



Marshall served on the Union Volunteer Fire Department for many years; as a Deputy Fire Warden; and on the Wakefield Wetlands Board. He also served as president of the Wakefield Lions Club.



He was active in the Union Congregational Church in Union.



In addition, Marshall was a past master of Unity Masonic Lodge #62; past patron of Unity Fraternal Chapter #21; a past member of Bektash Shrine; and a 32nd degree Freemason.



He loved anything to do with aviation and obtained his private pilot's license. He and his family loved to take trips, especially to the National Parks. At home he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and just being in the beautiful woods of New Hampshire.



His greatest love was that of his family.



Family members include his wife of 63 years, Priscilla D. Fox of Mountain View Community in Ossipee; a daughter, Cynthia F. Smythe and husband Robert of Pittsburg; a son, Kerry M. Fox and wife Annette (Gagnon) of Brookfield; and a granddaughter, Sarah Anne Fox of Lynn, Mass.



He was predeceased by his brother, Harvey Dunham Fox, and a grandson, William Arthur Fox.



.



SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. in Milton Mills Cemetery.



