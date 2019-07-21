Marshall Roy Nichols, 92, long time resident of North Woodstock and later Bow and Littleton, NH, passed away July 17, 2019 at the New Hampshire Veteran's Home. Marshall was born July 22, 1926 in North Woodstock, NH to Roy Marshall Nichols and Doris (Johnson) Nichols. "Marmi" or "Nic" as he was known, was a 1944 Graduate of North Woodstock, NH High School. He qualified for A-5 (Army College) and for the Army Air Force Air Cadet Training Program enlisting in the Army Air Force September 13, 1943 and was called to Active Duty January 12, 1945. He graduated from B-29 Remote Control-Turret Mechanic-Gunners School, attended B-29 Aircraft and Engine Mechanics School, spending 10 months in Italy and was Honorably Discharged in 1947. He loved his country, and as a Veteran, was proud of his service. Marshall learned to fly under the G.I. Bill of Rights and earned his Private Pilot's License on October 1, 1949. He loved flying his own plane and could identify any and all planes from the WWII era. Most of his working life was spent working as a Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic and Operator and supervising and trouble-shooting quarry and rock-crushing production. His mind was always thinking...working to improve on whatever he as working on or doing. With an enduring intellectual curiosity, he knew how things worked, and had the ability to fix them. Marmi loved being outdoors in all the New Hampshire seasons, especially winter - he loved snowmobiling well into his eighties, and he also thoroughly enjoyed working on them. He built his own snow machine in the 1960's. Marmi's mind remembered everything and everyone that touched his life, right to the very end. Dad placed great value on his family and friends. He was a hard worker and expected it from others as well. His hearty laugh will be missed by many. On January 5, 1949, he married Tellervo Koutonen and together they raised four daughters, celebrating 63 years of marriage prior to Tellervo's passing in 2012. Marshall is also predeceased by his parents and sister, Ann Carol (Nichols) Blake Schmoll. He is survived by his four daughters: Kathleen (John) Soubosky of Nashua, Judy (Bob) Gagne of Littleton, Wendy Turner of Strafford and Liisa Nichols of Pacific Grove, CA. Four grandchildren: Matthew Trottier of Francestown, Daniel Trottier of Nashua, Adam Nichols of Ripley, WV and Kelly Turner of Dover. Five great-grandchildren: Magan, Nolan, Eila, Sarah-Logan and Eric and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00 am at Woodstock Cemetery, US-3, North Woodstock, NH. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Marshall's name to the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horse Meadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774 or http://www.gcscc.org/horsemeadow.html To view an online obituary please visit www.fournier-hale.com
Published in Union Leader on July 21, 2019