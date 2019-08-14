Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha J. Sawyer. View Sign Service Information Emmons Funeral Home 115 South Main Street Bristol , NH 03222 (603)-744-3358 Memorial service 4:00 PM Emmons Funeral Home 115 South Main Street Bristol , NH 03222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ALEXANDRIA - Martha J. Sawyer, 78, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She died in her 50th year of marriage to Frank N. Sawyer, who survives her.



Born in Portland, Maine, she was one of four daughters of the Rev. Ralph H. and Mary Louise (Jenkins) Winn.



Raised in South Hadley, Mass., and Webster, N.Y., she represented her father's churches at state and national youth conferences. She was the Harvest Queen of Webster in 1958.



Martha earned a bachelor's degree in education and music from Olivet College, where her senior organ recital received much acclaim. At Olivet, she lived in the Senior Honors House, where she made lifelong friends. She then earned a master's degree in education from Boston University.



She was a talented musician with a beautiful singing voice and a gift for piano, organ and composition. She was an accompanist, beginning in her high school years, and sang in the Olivet College Sextet. During graduate school, she was organist for the Wednesday service at Old South Church in Boston. Martha created, composed and directed musical programs for children in schools in which she taught. Her music was performed at her mother's funeral.



Her teaching career in elementary education began in Montpelier, Vt., Hanover and New Hampton. Subsequently, Frank and Martha began teaching in American schools abroad, which they considered to be the greatest adventure of their lives. These schools, on three continents, were in Iran, Romania, Algeria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chad and Gabon. It was during their stay in Romania that they met a colleague, Glenda Gay Scott, who became a lifelong friend and honorary member of the family.



In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Matthew Sawyer of Leesburg, Va., and his wife Kristin; two grandsons, Alex and Teagan; three sisters: Julie Peterson of Franklin, Tenn., Wendy Oliver and husband Charles of Attleboro, Mass., and Pamela Kapitz and Darvin Kapitz of Westborough, Mass.; her nephews, Andrew Peterson and husband Bob Barrett, Kevin Peterson and wife Larayne, Christopher Kapitz, Ryan Kapitz and wife Carolyn, and Jeffrey Oliver and partner Betsy LeVine, and Jonathan Oliver; grandnieces and grandnephews, Sloane and Tyler Peterson, Hayley and Lukas Kapitz, and Eloise Oliver; her cousins, Jerry and Martha Doolittle and their son Erik and daughter Beth, who attended Martha at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. in Emmons Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St., Bristol.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

