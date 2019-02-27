Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marthe C. "Ti-Marthe" (Patient) Filion, 82, of Londonderry passed away peacefully at the Elliot Hospital on February 24, 2019 with her children by her side. Marthe accepted God's invitation and is singing and dancing with her sisters.



She was born in Magog, PQ, Canada on October 16, 1936, the daughter of Leon and Laurentine (Lestage) Patient. She moved to Manchester in 1961 where she lived for many years. She loved being with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, loved to laugh and play jokes on her family and friends, and "was the boss."



Family members include her son, John Filion and his wife Pamela of Hudson; three daughters, Jocelyne Boutot of Londonderry, Louise Whitten and her husband Scott of Londonderry, and Christine Blanchette and her husband Dany of Epsom; eight grandchildren, Jessie, Ryan and his wife Brittany, Tyler, Paige, Zachary and his wife Jaclyn, Luc, Danielle, and Paris; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jaydon, Lily, Tenley, and Noah; and her beloved Buddy.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester, on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Private interment will take place in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Unit 4, Manchester, NH 03109.



To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Details

