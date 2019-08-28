Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin D. "Marty" Sutton. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWPORT - Martin D. "Marty" Sutton, 65, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, in his home after a brief battle with cancer.



Born in Fort Sill, Okla., in the U.S. Army hospital, he was the youngest of four children of Robert Francis Sutton and Helen Sue (Head) Sutton. Early on in Marty's life his family evolved and he grew to embrace his loving stepmother, Dorothy (Wilkins) "Dottie" Sutton. Marty's childhood was exciting as his military family moved from place to place.



In 1971, he graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Mass. It was in high school that Marty became a skilled euphonium player and often played with a local group.



Marty was fortunate to have had two loves in his life, Ann (Pettine) Sutton, who gave him three wonderful children, and Cynthia S. "Cindy" (Harris) Sutton, who enlarged his family by adding four terrific stepchildren.



Marty and Ann were married 27 years and lived much of that time in Brentwood. During that time Marty's love of big machinery sent his career down the path of truck driving. He worked for various companies and then settled in at New Penn Motor Freight for 24 years before retiring from there at the age of 57.



In 2004, Marty's life changed again when he married his second wife, Cindy, and their 16 years together were split between Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Newport. It was during that time Marty made a career change to bus driving, and over the years worked for Northeast Charter, Custom Coach, Premier Coach, Mount Sunapee Ski Resort and Dartmouth Coach. His gift of gab made him a favorite with his passengers, and he loved the camaraderie of his co-workers.



Over the years, Marty enjoyed many hobbies, including flying radio controlled airplanes with R.C. Aces of Hampton; playing his euphonium with the Kearsarge Community Band of New London and the Surprise Pops Band of Surprise, Ariz.; and traveling and exploring the country with his various travel trailers. He served on the New London Bandstand Committee from 2013 to 2017.



Marty was a talker, and loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family, and solving all the world's problems! He will be truly missed.



Family members include his two wives, Cindy of Newport, and Ann of Lady Lake, Fla.; his three children, Jessica (Josh DiJoseph) Sutton of Lee, Ryan Sutton (Alex Stadid) of Westminster, Colo., and Daniel (Brittany) Sutton of LaGrange, Ga.; his four stepchildren, Matthew King of Raymond, Maine, Jeremy (Emily) King of Phoeniz, Ariz., Kathryn (Malton) Prifti of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lizzy (Jeff Ellsworth) King of Stoddard; two step-grandsons, Dexter King and Grant Prifti; his three siblings, Sue Ann Sutton of Newbury, Kathleen (Larry Franks) Kondilas-Franks of Asheville, N.C., and David (Maria Loukos) Sutton of Hillsborough, N.J.; and nephews and their extended families.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. in Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to come and celebrate Marty's life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kearsarge Community Band, P.O. Box 469, New London, N.H. 03257.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit





NEWPORT - Martin D. "Marty" Sutton, 65, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, in his home after a brief battle with cancer.Born in Fort Sill, Okla., in the U.S. Army hospital, he was the youngest of four children of Robert Francis Sutton and Helen Sue (Head) Sutton. Early on in Marty's life his family evolved and he grew to embrace his loving stepmother, Dorothy (Wilkins) "Dottie" Sutton. Marty's childhood was exciting as his military family moved from place to place.In 1971, he graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Mass. It was in high school that Marty became a skilled euphonium player and often played with a local group.Marty was fortunate to have had two loves in his life, Ann (Pettine) Sutton, who gave him three wonderful children, and Cynthia S. "Cindy" (Harris) Sutton, who enlarged his family by adding four terrific stepchildren.Marty and Ann were married 27 years and lived much of that time in Brentwood. During that time Marty's love of big machinery sent his career down the path of truck driving. He worked for various companies and then settled in at New Penn Motor Freight for 24 years before retiring from there at the age of 57.In 2004, Marty's life changed again when he married his second wife, Cindy, and their 16 years together were split between Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Newport. It was during that time Marty made a career change to bus driving, and over the years worked for Northeast Charter, Custom Coach, Premier Coach, Mount Sunapee Ski Resort and Dartmouth Coach. His gift of gab made him a favorite with his passengers, and he loved the camaraderie of his co-workers.Over the years, Marty enjoyed many hobbies, including flying radio controlled airplanes with R.C. Aces of Hampton; playing his euphonium with the Kearsarge Community Band of New London and the Surprise Pops Band of Surprise, Ariz.; and traveling and exploring the country with his various travel trailers. He served on the New London Bandstand Committee from 2013 to 2017.Marty was a talker, and loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family, and solving all the world's problems! He will be truly missed.Family members include his two wives, Cindy of Newport, and Ann of Lady Lake, Fla.; his three children, Jessica (Josh DiJoseph) Sutton of Lee, Ryan Sutton (Alex Stadid) of Westminster, Colo., and Daniel (Brittany) Sutton of LaGrange, Ga.; his four stepchildren, Matthew King of Raymond, Maine, Jeremy (Emily) King of Phoeniz, Ariz., Kathryn (Malton) Prifti of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lizzy (Jeff Ellsworth) King of Stoddard; two step-grandsons, Dexter King and Grant Prifti; his three siblings, Sue Ann Sutton of Newbury, Kathleen (Larry Franks) Kondilas-Franks of Asheville, N.C., and David (Maria Loukos) Sutton of Hillsborough, N.J.; and nephews and their extended families.SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. in Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to come and celebrate Marty's life.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kearsarge Community Band, P.O. Box 469, New London, N.H. 03257.To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.newtonbartlett.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close