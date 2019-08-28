|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home
NEWPORT - Martin D. "Marty" Sutton, 65, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, in his home after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Fort Sill, Okla., in the U.S. Army hospital, he was the youngest of four children of Robert Francis Sutton and Helen Sue (Head) Sutton. Early on in Marty's life his family evolved and he grew to embrace his loving stepmother, Dorothy (Wilkins) "Dottie" Sutton. Marty's childhood was exciting as his military family moved from place to place.
In 1971, he graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Mass. It was in high school that Marty became a skilled euphonium player and often played with a local group.
Marty was fortunate to have had two loves in his life, Ann (Pettine) Sutton, who gave him three wonderful children, and Cynthia S. "Cindy" (Harris) Sutton, who enlarged his family by adding four terrific stepchildren.
Marty and Ann were married 27 years and lived much of that time in Brentwood. During that time Marty's love of big machinery sent his career down the path of truck driving. He worked for various companies and then settled in at New Penn Motor Freight for 24 years before retiring from there at the age of 57.
In 2004, Marty's life changed again when he married his second wife, Cindy, and their 16 years together were split between Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Newport. It was during that time Marty made a career change to bus driving, and over the years worked for Northeast Charter, Custom Coach, Premier Coach, Mount Sunapee Ski Resort and Dartmouth Coach. His gift of gab made him a favorite with his passengers, and he loved the camaraderie of his co-workers.
Over the years, Marty enjoyed many hobbies, including flying radio controlled airplanes with R.C. Aces of Hampton; playing his euphonium with the Kearsarge Community Band of New London and the Surprise Pops Band of Surprise, Ariz.; and traveling and exploring the country with his various travel trailers. He served on the New London Bandstand Committee from 2013 to 2017.
Marty was a talker, and loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family, and solving all the world's problems! He will be truly missed.
Family members include his two wives, Cindy of Newport, and Ann of Lady Lake, Fla.; his three children, Jessica (Josh DiJoseph) Sutton of Lee, Ryan Sutton (Alex Stadid) of Westminster, Colo., and Daniel (Brittany) Sutton of LaGrange, Ga.; his four stepchildren, Matthew King of Raymond, Maine, Jeremy (Emily) King of Phoeniz, Ariz., Kathryn (Malton) Prifti of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lizzy (Jeff Ellsworth) King of Stoddard; two step-grandsons, Dexter King and Grant Prifti; his three siblings, Sue Ann Sutton of Newbury, Kathleen (Larry Franks) Kondilas-Franks of Asheville, N.C., and David (Maria Loukos) Sutton of Hillsborough, N.J.; and nephews and their extended families.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. in Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to come and celebrate Marty's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kearsarge Community Band, P.O. Box 469, New London, N.H. 03257.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
