MERRIMACK - Martin F. "Marty" Kelley, 90, a longtime Merrimack resident, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease.



Born on March 26, 1929, he was the son of the late Martin and Anne (Hamel) Kelley.



Marty was the devoted husband of his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Lou (Bowen) and proud father of three daughters, JoAnne (Kevin) O'Leary, DiAnne (Stephen) Bazzocchi, and SuZanne (Peter) Ketchum; two sons, Marty Kelley and Shawn (Lindsay) Kelley; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss him dearly.



He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in civil engineering and was immediately commissioned as an officer and honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force - he was a proud veteran!



Marty was a dedicated worker as a Registered Professional Civil Engineer and was employed by Manchester Sand & Gravel, Nashua Corp., Hoyle Tanner Associates and Sanders Associates, where he worked on developing the first radar system for the U.S. military worldwide, including assignments in the Philippines, Spain and Japan. He was the lead engineer for the construction of St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, and was involved in the construction of the Hoover Dam Memorial Reservoir in Ohio as well as U.S. Route 89 from Concord to Hanover.



Marty showed his love of community by serving on the school board and planning board. He was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, the Rotary, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion. Marty spent years as a youth athletic coach and umpire, an exuberant sports fan and a well known referee heckler!



Marty enjoyed music and dancing, traveling and camping near and far with his family, playing cards, golfing, skiing, bowling, waterskiing, and Baboosic Lake activities - generously welcoming his family and friends as well as the friends of his children and grandchildren.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack followed by a graveside service in Last Rest Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit





