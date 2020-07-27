1/
Martin "Marty" Heald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin "Marty" Heald was called home to God on 07-23-2020, surrounded by his family and friends, at the age of 62. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to George and Mary Heald. Marty Graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Lucille.

Over the years Marty had many different jobs but it was in recent years that he found his dream job as an Engineer designing and manufacturing firearms at the Sturm Ruger & Company in Newport, NH. Marty was an avid guitar player and highly active as both a musician and dedicated member of the Christ Restoration Church in New London NH and Northridge Church in Derry NH. In addition to his Love for Music and God, Marty was most at peace surrounded by the outdoors. He loved to hike, hunt, fish and ride his dirt bike whenever the opportunity arose.

Marty was predeceased by his Wife, Lucille (Ames), His Mother, Mary (Gianino) and his sister, Kathleen Etlinger (Heald). Surviving Family Members include his daughters, Theresa & Rob Blaisdell, and Katie & Christian Saidla; His Father, George Heald; His sisters, Trish & Jim Dollard, and Marcia Lynch; His Grandsons Liam, Reid and Lincoln; along with many Sister/Brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 9AM on Friday July 31st at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery & Park in Peabody Massachusetts.

In Lieu of flowers please pass some goodwill forward to someone you know or a stranger (as Marty often did and loved to do) in his memory.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery & Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved