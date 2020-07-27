Martin "Marty" Heald was called home to God on 07-23-2020, surrounded by his family and friends, at the age of 62. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to George and Mary Heald. Marty Graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Lucille.
Over the years Marty had many different jobs but it was in recent years that he found his dream job as an Engineer designing and manufacturing firearms at the Sturm Ruger & Company in Newport, NH. Marty was an avid guitar player and highly active as both a musician and dedicated member of the Christ Restoration Church in New London NH and Northridge Church in Derry NH. In addition to his Love for Music and God, Marty was most at peace surrounded by the outdoors. He loved to hike, hunt, fish and ride his dirt bike whenever the opportunity arose.
Marty was predeceased by his Wife, Lucille (Ames), His Mother, Mary (Gianino) and his sister, Kathleen Etlinger (Heald). Surviving Family Members include his daughters, Theresa & Rob Blaisdell, and Katie & Christian Saidla; His Father, George Heald; His sisters, Trish & Jim Dollard, and Marcia Lynch; His Grandsons Liam, Reid and Lincoln; along with many Sister/Brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 9AM on Friday July 31st at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery & Park in Peabody Massachusetts.
In Lieu of flowers please pass some goodwill forward to someone you know or a stranger (as Marty often did and loved to do) in his memory.
