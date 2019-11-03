Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin P. "Marty" Turmelle. View Sign Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa Church 795 Central R Rye Beach , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martin P. "Marty" Turmelle, 85, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was born on September 11, 1934 in Somersworth, NH, son of the late Raymond and Rose (Rouleau) Turmelle.



Marty graduated from Somersworth High School in 1952. He continued his education in General Electric's apprentice program and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire, graduating cum laude with the class of 1958. Marty married the former Denny O'Malley, his high school sweetheart.



He joined Public Service of NH in 1958 and continued his career in several management and executive positions with the company over the next 35 years. Following his retirement, Marty and Denny owned and operated The Shiverick Inn in Edgartown, MA. They made their home in New Castle for the past 18 years.



In addition to his wife, Denny, Marty leaves three sons: Timothy (Karin), Michael (Molly) and Tracy Turmelle (Barbara). He will also be missed by his eight grandchildren: Catlyn Piercy, Emily Sheehan, Casey, Erin, Lilly, Sophie, Cory and Connor Turmelle. He also leaves a brother, Roger Turmelle and his wife Hazel, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by siblings Jeannine Austin, Conrad, Gerald and Valmore Turmelle.



The family would especially like to thank the exceptional staff at the Rockingham County Visiting Nurses and Hospice groups.



Visiting hours will be from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, Nov.7th at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 8th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Theresa Church, 795 Central Rd., Rye Beach. Visit

