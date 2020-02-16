Mr. Martin Roy, 105, of Manchester, formerly of Suncook, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester.
Born on November 11, 1914 in Armagh, Canada, he was the son of the late Napoleon and Adelia (Boutin) Roy.
Martin moved to New Hampshire when he was 12 and attended local schools. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy until 1945. He was the former owner of Roy's Grocery on Main Street in Suncook during the 1960's, worked in the Textile Mills in Manchester for 33 years and later as a Thoroughbred Horse Racer for 13 years before his retirement. He also enjoyed gardening and held a part-time job during his retirement at a local bank, which he enjoyed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Louise (Boutin) Roy as well as his ten siblings.
He is survived by his children, Paul Roy and his wife Diane of Manchester and Cecile Fitts of Weare; grandsons, Henry Fitts, Jr. and Pattie of NJ, Richard Fitts of Weare and Michael Fitts and his wife Tracey of Weare; great grandchildren, Virginia, Jacob, Madeline, Lucas, Amanda and Michael Pinizzotto, great great granddaughter, Abigail as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Crest for the wonderful care that was given to Martin while he was there.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment with military honors will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's memory to Villa Crest Nursing Home, 1276 Hanover St. Manchester, NH 03104. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020