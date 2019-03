Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Martina K. (Powell) Hooley, 68, of Hooksett, passed away March 1, 2019 peacefully at Hanover Hill Rehab Center, after many years of declining health from kidney failure and diabetes. She was born and raised in Boston, MA on January 8, 1951 and worked as an accountant for many years.



A 30 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Martina was elected Department Chaplain of which she proudly served and was currently a member of Merrill Follansbee Unit 37 in Hooksett, NH. Involved in the Derry community for many years, volunteering her time and efforts towards the betterment of the Veterans and youth within the community.



She was predeceased by her sister Joan Powell whom she admired immensely and was one of the the very first members of the Peace Corps, as well as her parents Francis and Mary Powell.



She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Bill Hooley, with whom she enjoyed 29 years of marriage. Brothers Richard Powell and wife Betty of Cleveland, OH, Gerald Powell of Marshfield, MA, and Francis Powell and wife Janice of Marshfield, MA; sisters Mary Jo Bauters and husband Rick of Mansfield, MA, and Judith Powell from Marshfield, MA, Kathy Westberg and husband Kenneth of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Martina received a national award for poetry and had a great love of the arts and was an accomplished artist herself.



In remembrance of Martina, donations may be made to: American Legion Auxiliary Foundation, 3450 Founders Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46268, earmark for the National Veterans Creative Arts Program.



The family wishes to thank the staff for the loving care she received at the Catholic Medical Center and Hanover Hill Rehab Center.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be interned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.



Martina K. (Powell) Hooley, 68, of Hooksett, passed away March 1, 2019 peacefully at Hanover Hill Rehab Center, after many years of declining health from kidney failure and diabetes. She was born and raised in Boston, MA on January 8, 1951 and worked as an accountant for many years.A 30 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Martina was elected Department Chaplain of which she proudly served and was currently a member of Merrill Follansbee Unit 37 in Hooksett, NH. Involved in the Derry community for many years, volunteering her time and efforts towards the betterment of the Veterans and youth within the community.She was predeceased by her sister Joan Powell whom she admired immensely and was one of the the very first members of the Peace Corps, as well as her parents Francis and Mary Powell.She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Bill Hooley, with whom she enjoyed 29 years of marriage. Brothers Richard Powell and wife Betty of Cleveland, OH, Gerald Powell of Marshfield, MA, and Francis Powell and wife Janice of Marshfield, MA; sisters Mary Jo Bauters and husband Rick of Mansfield, MA, and Judith Powell from Marshfield, MA, Kathy Westberg and husband Kenneth of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Martina received a national award for poetry and had a great love of the arts and was an accomplished artist herself.In remembrance of Martina, donations may be made to: American Legion Auxiliary Foundation, 3450 Founders Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46268, earmark for the National Veterans Creative Arts Program.The family wishes to thank the staff for the loving care she received at the Catholic Medical Center and Hanover Hill Rehab Center.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be interned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close