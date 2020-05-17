Marty Ann Morse of Manchester passed away peacefully Tuesday evening after a brief illness. Marty was born October 23, 1946, in Gardner, Massachusetts. She grew up in Manchester, NH and graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1965.
For years, she worked for Foster Grant in Leominster MA, proudly still being "behind her Foster Grants" even after retiring from the company in 1990.
An athlete herself, she was an avid sports fan who delighted in the many championships of her beloved New England teams especially the Patriots and Red Sox.
She loved the nostalgia of oldies music and classic TV shows and movies. Through old pictures, book inscriptions, journal entries, and clippings, she was the keeper of her family's memories, and they are forever grateful.
She was predeceased by her father, Melvin Morse in 1992, and mother, Dorcas Morse in 2013.
A devoted daughter, niece, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend, Marty leaves behind a brother, Rick, and his wife Carol (Trumble) Morse, of Manchester, three nephews, Bradford and his wife Nicole (Miville) Morse of Bedford, and Adam Morse and Alex Morse, both of Manchester. Finally, she leaves behind two grandnieces and a grandnephew, Maxine, John, and Elizabeth Morse of Bedford, whom she cherished as if they were her own grandchildren. A celebration of Marty's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marty's name to the American Red Cross, 2 Maitland Street, Concord, NH 03301.
visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.