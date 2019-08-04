|
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Marvin Rich, 93, formerly of Bradford, NH, died on August 1, 2019. He moved to New London, NH in May, 2019.
Marvin was born in Newark, NJ on March 9, 1926 the son of Albert and Anna (Post) Rich.
He spent his younger years in Irvington, NJ and retired as Irvington Police Lt., P.A.L. Director, and Police Community Officer for the community. Later, after moving to NH, Marvin retired as Police Chief of Bradford, NH and then as Deputy Sheriff with the Merrimack Sheriffs Dept., Concord, NH. The State of NH Commendation was presented to Marv on the 50th anniversary of becoming a police officer at Bradford.
Marvin served in the US Navy during WWII. He became a Master Mason on June 7, 1955 at the Irvington Masonic Lodge No. 251, Irvington, NJ and was also a past member of the Irvington Lions Club. St. Peter's Masonic Lodge in Bradford honored him as a 50 year Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dawn Emily (Foster) Rich of New London, NH; his children, Robert and his wife, Rosemary Rich, Dawn Woolley, John and his wife, Lizbeth Rich, Donna Rich and Michael Rich; grandchildren, Sean Rich, Conor Caffrey, Kaitlin Rich, Jadyn Caffrey, Meghan Rich, Donovan Woolley, Emily Slavin, Molly Rich; two great grandchildren, Jackson Rich and Stella Rich; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH.
Memorial contributions may be made to NH Police, Fire, and EMS Foundation, P.O. Box 520, Epping, NH 03042.
Please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com for a full obituary.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
