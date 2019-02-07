Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary A. Hall, 77, of Manchester, NH, died February 5, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, NH, on January 23, 1942, she was the daughter of Michael and Alice (



Mary graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls.



Until her retirement, she was a customer service representative with Bank of New Hampshire and Bank-North for thirty-five years.



Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.



Mary enjoyed trips to the beach and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family, who brought her endless pride and joy. Mary was a warm, easy-going person who embraced life and loved to have a good time. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and sunny personality.



Family members include her husband of forty-three years, George F. Hall; a son, Todd M. Hall and his wife, Brandi-Ann, of Goffstown; a daughter, Tanya M. Gingras and her husband, Joseph, of Manchester; three grandchildren, Chase, Cayson, and Zoie; a sister, Constance Cornwell of CA; and two nieces.



Services: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104.



A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the funeral home.



Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.



For more information visit:







Mary A. Hall, 77, of Manchester, NH, died February 5, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester, NH, on January 23, 1942, she was the daughter of Michael and Alice ( Smith ) Tierney. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.Mary graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls.Until her retirement, she was a customer service representative with Bank of New Hampshire and Bank-North for thirty-five years.Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.Mary enjoyed trips to the beach and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family, who brought her endless pride and joy. Mary was a warm, easy-going person who embraced life and loved to have a good time. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and sunny personality.Family members include her husband of forty-three years, George F. Hall; a son, Todd M. Hall and his wife, Brandi-Ann, of Goffstown; a daughter, Tanya M. Gingras and her husband, Joseph, of Manchester; three grandchildren, Chase, Cayson, and Zoie; a sister, Constance Cornwell of CA; and two nieces.Services: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104.A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the funeral home.Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Funeral Home Connor-Healy Funeral Home

537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close