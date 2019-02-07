Mary A. Hall

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry for your loss may she rest in peace."
    - Wayne & Gail
  • "Sending our condolences to you and your family. Sorry for..."
    - Deb and Marcel
  • "To Tanya, I am so so sorry for the loss of your mom. stay..."
    - Dawn Finney
  • " To the family, I am sorry to hear the news about your..."
  • "Grammie, We love you so much. We will miss your funny jokes..."
    - Brandi-Ann Hall

Mary A. Hall, 77, of Manchester, NH, died February 5, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH, on January 23, 1942, she was the daughter of Michael and Alice (Smith) Tierney. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Mary graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls.

Until her retirement, she was a customer service representative with Bank of New Hampshire and Bank-North for thirty-five years.

Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Mary enjoyed trips to the beach and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family, who brought her endless pride and joy. Mary was a warm, easy-going person who embraced life and loved to have a good time. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and sunny personality.

Family members include her husband of forty-three years, George F. Hall; a son, Todd M. Hall and his wife, Brandi-Ann, of Goffstown; a daughter, Tanya M. Gingras and her husband, Joseph, of Manchester; three grandchildren, Chase, Cayson, and Zoie; a sister, Constance Cornwell of CA; and two nieces.

Services: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo


logo
Funeral Home
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   (603) 622-8223
funeral home direction icon