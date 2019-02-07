Mary A. Hall, 77, of Manchester, NH, died February 5, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH, on January 23, 1942, she was the daughter of Michael and Alice (Smith) Tierney. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Mary graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls.
Until her retirement, she was a customer service representative with Bank of New Hampshire and Bank-North for thirty-five years.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Mary enjoyed trips to the beach and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family, who brought her endless pride and joy. Mary was a warm, easy-going person who embraced life and loved to have a good time. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and sunny personality.
Family members include her husband of forty-three years, George F. Hall; a son, Todd M. Hall and his wife, Brandi-Ann, of Goffstown; a daughter, Tanya M. Gingras and her husband, Joseph, of Manchester; three grandchildren, Chase, Cayson, and Zoie; a sister, Constance Cornwell of CA; and two nieces.
Services: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 7, 2019