Born on Sept. 11, 1939, Mary was the child of a military family who had many different homes until she settled down in New Hampshire where she resided for the rest of her life. At the age of 17 Mary married her best friend and life companion Roger Prive, with whom she shared more than 50 years of loyal companionship.



Mary worked for 20+ years as a cook at Manchester Housing where she took great joy in cooking for others, a skill that she would use in her daily life. With a natural ability in the kitchen, Mary was always happiest when providing food for others, especially her family. Memories of her delicious brownies, pork pies, baked beans and other countless memorized recipes will remain with all those who had the privilege to enjoy. Aside from her cooking, Mary adored the many cats that she had throughout her life, and is undoubtedly playing with them in heaven. Above all, Mary loved her family immensely, and cherished any opportunity to bring them together and serve them a mountain of food.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, Roger Prive; her sister Regina Letares; her brothers, Donald and Jack Turner; and her beloved cats, Spooky, Simba, Phoenix and many more.



Family members include her son, Roger Prive and his wife Pamela; her daughter, Rena Boyd and her husband Timothy; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her cats, Dusty Rose and Maggie Malone; all past and present grand-fur babies; and nieces, nephews and extended family.



SERVICES: There are no services.



Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.



