Mary A. Sysyn, 89, of Manchester died March 20, 2019 surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on March 8, 1930, she was the daughter of James and Bessie Bolos. She graduated from Manchester Central High School and attended the University of New Hampshire.



Prior to retirement, Mary had been a self-employed Avon Salesperson for many years. Previously, she had owned and operated Mr. Steak Restaurant in Manchester, where many folks enjoyed a free steak dinner on their birthday.



Always active in her community, Mary served 5 terms on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen representing her Ward 4. She also served numerous terms in the NH House of Representatives in Concord. As a member of St. George's Greek Orthodox Cathedral, she served on the church board for several years. She loved to Greek dance and never missed an opportunity to do so.



Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. Her door was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay.



She was predeceased by her son, Billy Sysyn, 15 years ago.



Family members include her children, Julie Herbert and husband Chris of Manchester, Catherine Elder and husband Bruce of Virginia, Susan Satz of Ormond Beach, FL; her grandchildren, Joshua Buzza, Sarah Herbert, Lana Elder, Emily Elder, Sam Elder, Andrew Elder, Kari Satz, and Kate Satz; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and great-grandchildren.



A visiting hour will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 10 am to 11 am in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St, Manchester. The funeral service will follow at 11 am in the Cathedral. Committal prayers and burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.



Donations may be made in her memory to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104 or to



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.







1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2019

