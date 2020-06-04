Mary Alice Hunt, 86, died June 1, 2020 at her home in Epping, NH.She was born November 28, 1933 in Peabody, MA, daughter of the late Joseph A. Dumas and Blanche (Tatreault) DumasMary was one of eight children in the family and grew up in Peabody, MA. She attended St. John's Parochial Grammar School and graduated from St. John's Catholic High School. On July 18, 1954, she married the love of her life, Frederick D. Hunt and they were longtime residents in Peabody raising their 6 children. Mary was a devoted stay at home mother for her family. She also did daycare work with Judy Sanborn. In 1975, Mary and Fred moved to Epping, NH.Mary's favorite past time was reading.She was predeceased by a son, Frederick D. Hunt Jr. and six of her siblings.Mary is survived by her loving husband, Frederick D. Hunt, son, James Hunt of Seattle, WA, daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Ronald Sinclair of Candia, NH, daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and John Hinds of Clarksville, TN, son and daughter-in-law, John and Kim Hunt of Nottingham, NH, son and daughter-in-law, David and Dawn Hunt of Barrington, NH, daughter-in-law Monica Labrie of Somersworth, NH, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren , brother, Father Emile Dumas of NY and numerous nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, NH.A private memorial service will be held for the family officiated by her brother, Father Emile Dumas.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryknolls. To donate by check, remit to: Franciscan Media, P.O. Box 189, Congers, NY, 10920-0189.