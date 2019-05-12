Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Crisp) Harris. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Doubletree by Hilton Hotel 2 Somerset Parkway Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann (Crisp) Harris, 89, of Amherst, died peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness.



Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Henry E. "Bill" Harris Jr. in 2014, two brothers, Dr. Norman Crisp Jr. and Dr. Jack Crisp, a sister Charlotte Kulis, and two sister-in-laws, Betty Harris Munyon, and Elise Harris Bezreh.



Born on Sept. 8, 1929, in Rochester, Minn., Mary Ann was the daughter of Dr. Norman W. and Margot (Maloney) Crisp. She was a member of the Nashua High School class of 1947, attended Westbrook Junior College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont in 1951. Mary Ann obtained her Masters of Education Degree from Rivier College in 1978.



A loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and thoughtful friend, Mary Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a passionate educator and advocate for children with learning differences, as well as an avid reader. A patron of the arts, Mary Ann acted in and was a lifelong supporter of Community Theater. She enjoyed daily walks and was a spirited tennis and bridge player. Affectionately known to her family as "Mum Mum", she loved to host parties and holiday dinners in her home, as well as cooking, decorating, gardening, and crafts. She adored her many animals, especially her beloved Great Danes.



She was formerly a resident of Mont Vernon for more than 50 years and was active in establishing the Purgatory Land Trust.



Family members include a daughter, Meg Perez and her husband, Joe of Amherst; two sons, Mark Harris, Henry E. Harris III and his wife, Terrie all of Manchester; three grandchildren, Alex Perez, Andrew Perez and Ellis Harris; a brother, Richard Nielsen and his wife, Laura Sobel, of Foxboro, Mass; three sisters-in-law and two brothers in law, Janet Harris of Sarasota, FL, Robert Harris and his wife, Betty of Goffstown; Paul Bezreh of Sarasota, FL., and Colette Crisp of Sarasota, FL; many nieces and nephews.



Services: Memorial visiting hours are on Sunday, May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the

Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 2 Somerset Parkway, Nashua, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mont Vernon at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Mont Vernon Conservation Commission, c/o Town of Mont Vernon, P.O. Box 444, Mont Vernon, NH 03057, or the Amherst Town Library, 14 Main St, Amherst, NH 03031.

