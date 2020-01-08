Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEERFIELD - Mary Ann (Burgess) Rivard, 58, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Born in Dorchester, Mass., on May 27, 1961, she was the daughter of Thomas and Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Burgess.



Mary was a graduate of Milford High School, and later earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Colby-Sawyer College.



She founded and directed Kiddie Corner Learning Center on Silver Street in Manchester for 34 years. At Kiddie Corner, she took pride in educating multiple generations of children from thousands of families. Though she will be deeply missed, Kiddie Corner will continue to operate under the care of her longtime staff.



In addition to her love for teaching children, Mary loved animals. She was an avid "Horse Woman" who enjoyed equestrian competition and caring for her horses at her farm in Deerfield where she lived with her husband, Jim. She also trained at the Horton's Farm in Grantham.



Mary always looked forward to spending time outdoors, whether it be hiking in the mountains or relaxing and swimming at the beach. Above all, Mary was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family.



Family members include her husband, James Rivard of Deerfield, with whom she shared eight years of marriage; her mother, Maureen Fitzpatrick Burgess of Raymond; her daughter, Amy Potter and her husband Daniel of Worcester, Vt., and their son Quinn; her brother, Thomas Burgess and his wife Monique of Newport, R.I., and their two children, niece Cameron and nephew Cole; her stepdaughter, Crystal Chaput and her husband Kyle of Milford, and their children, Sawyer, Greyson and Elowyn; her stepson Corey Rivard of Nashua, and his children Vyncent, Olyvia and Avya; and extended family members, friends and colleagues.



.



SERVICES: Services are planned for Friday, Jan. 10, in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, to honor Mary's huge heart for abandoned animals, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA



To view an online tribute, send condolences, or for more information, visit



DEERFIELD - Mary Ann (Burgess) Rivard, 58, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with cancer.Born in Dorchester, Mass., on May 27, 1961, she was the daughter of Thomas and Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Burgess.Mary was a graduate of Milford High School, and later earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Colby-Sawyer College.She founded and directed Kiddie Corner Learning Center on Silver Street in Manchester for 34 years. At Kiddie Corner, she took pride in educating multiple generations of children from thousands of families. Though she will be deeply missed, Kiddie Corner will continue to operate under the care of her longtime staff.In addition to her love for teaching children, Mary loved animals. She was an avid "Horse Woman" who enjoyed equestrian competition and caring for her horses at her farm in Deerfield where she lived with her husband, Jim. She also trained at the Horton's Farm in Grantham.Mary always looked forward to spending time outdoors, whether it be hiking in the mountains or relaxing and swimming at the beach. Above all, Mary was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family.Family members include her husband, James Rivard of Deerfield, with whom she shared eight years of marriage; her mother, Maureen Fitzpatrick Burgess of Raymond; her daughter, Amy Potter and her husband Daniel of Worcester, Vt., and their son Quinn; her brother, Thomas Burgess and his wife Monique of Newport, R.I., and their two children, niece Cameron and nephew Cole; her stepdaughter, Crystal Chaput and her husband Kyle of Milford, and their children, Sawyer, Greyson and Elowyn; her stepson Corey Rivard of Nashua, and his children Vyncent, Olyvia and Avya; and extended family members, friends and colleagues.SERVICES: Services are planned for Friday, Jan. 10, in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, to honor Mary's huge heart for abandoned animals, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ To view an online tribute, send condolences, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close