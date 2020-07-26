Mary Ann (Kesmetis) Sanopoulos, 76, of Manchester NH died peacefully at Maple Leaf Healthcare, Manchester NH, on July 22, 2020 following a valiant fight after a long period of failing health. She has joined her husband of 57 years Phil Sanopoulos, who passed just five months ago.
Born June 11,1944 in Manchester, NH Mary Ann was the daughter of Christos and Irene (Soterion) Kesmetis. She was a lifelong resident of the Manchester community. Mary Ann spent much of her childhood with her three sisters Florence, Christine and Kathy and their parents at the family owned restaurant "The Acropolis". She graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1962.
In September of 1962 she married her first true love Phil Sanopoulos. They traveled to Greece immediately following their marriage and throughout their life together. She and Phil had two daughters, Nia and Irene.
Mary Ann was a full time homemaker until her children were grown. She worked at Macy's and Lechmere at the Mall of New Hampshire where she made lifelong friends: Judy, Vickie, Marion, and Louise. In her pre-retirement years she worked as an office manager for Income Property Edge; a real estate and property management business owned by her son-in-law Kevin Steinbach.
Mary Ann was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She was a humble cook of delicious Greek favorites. She was the most thoughtful and generous gift giver! She is remembered by her family and friends as an incredibly kind and generous person. At her recent birthday tribute she was described as smart, selfless, humble, patient, quiet, supportive, virtuous and an example of a life lived with integrity. She was loved and will be missed by her family; a genuine and kind hearted soul.
Family members include her two daughters, Nia Steinbach and husband Kevin of Henniker, Irene Tonn and husband Kenneth of Manchester, four grandchildren, Philip and Sunnie Steinbach, Kenneth Tonn, Christopher Tonn and wife Carissa, three great grandsons, Connor, Calvin, and Carter Tonn and sister Kathleen Noble and husband Jack of Fort Myers, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband Phil, and two sisters Florence Kesmetis and Christine Teigen.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Maple Leaf Health Care in Manchester NH; doctors, nurses, LNA's, activities, kitchen, housekeeping and administrative staff for the incredible care and kindness shown to our mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
Please note current restrictions limiting church capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
