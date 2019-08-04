Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Baker. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary C. Baker, 84, died on July 25, 2019 at the Portsmouth Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Exeter, NH, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Mary E. "Dolly" (Martel) Groetz.



The wife of the late David C. Baker Sr. who died on April 22, 2010, they were married on July 30, 1956. She was formerly employed at Harmon Shoe and for Nike as a cutting room foreman. She also worked at McDonalds in Raymond, NH. In her free time she enjoyed bowling and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. (Baker) Crummey of Deerfield, NH; two sons, David C. Baker Jr. of Raymond, NH, and Lawrence J. Baker and his wife Jennifer of Bath, NH; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Jennifer, Samantha, Willow, and Logan; five great grandchildren, Shayne, Jaxson, Adeline, Owen, and MaraLynn; and her brother James E. Groetz and his wife Dorothy; and many nieces and nephews.



A Private Burial Ceremony will be held in the Old Pine Grove Cemetery in Raymond, NH at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226, ATTN: Contribution Services.



For more information, visit

Mary C. Baker, 84, died on July 25, 2019 at the Portsmouth Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Exeter, NH, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Mary E. "Dolly" (Martel) Groetz.The wife of the late David C. Baker Sr. who died on April 22, 2010, they were married on July 30, 1956. She was formerly employed at Harmon Shoe and for Nike as a cutting room foreman. She also worked at McDonalds in Raymond, NH. In her free time she enjoyed bowling and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. (Baker) Crummey of Deerfield, NH; two sons, David C. Baker Jr. of Raymond, NH, and Lawrence J. Baker and his wife Jennifer of Bath, NH; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Jennifer, Samantha, Willow, and Logan; five great grandchildren, Shayne, Jaxson, Adeline, Owen, and MaraLynn; and her brother James E. Groetz and his wife Dorothy; and many nieces and nephews.A Private Burial Ceremony will be held in the Old Pine Grove Cemetery in Raymond, NH at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226, ATTN: Contribution Services.For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close