Mary Constance (Pollard) Dion
1929 - 2020
Mary Constance (Pollard) Dion, 91, of Hampton, NH, formerly of North Ft Myers, FL and Manchester, NH died October 17, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on January 23, 1929, she was the daughter of Daniel and Katherine (Nolan) Pollard. She resided in Manchester most of her life.

Mary graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1946.

Until her retirement, she was a supervisor in the accountant department with New England Telephone Company for thirty-seven years.

She was married on July 2, 1949 to her husband of fifty-six years, Manchester firefighter, William Dion. He died in 2005. She was also predeceased by her brother, Fr. Dan Pollard in May of 2000.

Mary was active in democratic politics and served as a selectman for Manchester Ward 10 for several years.

Mary dedicated her life to her family, especially her grandchildren, Dan and Katherine, who were her pride and joy. She will be remembered as a loving, kind, and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who displayed a positive attitude no matter what the circumstances. She will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.

Family members include a daughter, Maurine Dion DeLuca and her husband, Frank, of Hampton; two grandchildren, Dan Duval and his wife, Kate, of Bedford and Katherine Jaffe and her husband, Scott, of Philadelphia, PA; three great-grandchildren, Everett and Winnie Duval, and Carter Jaffe; several nieces and nephews.

Services: A walkthrough wake with social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family is Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral will follow, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.

Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Wake
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
OCT
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Raphael Church
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We didn't know Mary well, but from her obituary we can see that she was a wonderful person. The world is a better place because of her. May she rest in peace.
Todd and Linda Tucker
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 22, 2020
Maurine, Frank, Katherine and Dan,
I am so sorry for your loss. While Mary has such a wonderful life and was so proud of her grandkids, loss is still so hard. My prayers are with you all. May she Rest In Peace.❤❤❤
Linda Capuchino
Friend
