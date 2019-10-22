Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dunn. View Sign Service Information Greely Funeral Services 212 Washington Street Gloucester , MA 01930 (978)-283-0698 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Cathedral of St. Joseph's Chapel 147 Lowell Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VENICE, Fla. - Mary Louise (Odey) Dunn, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.



Mary was the wife of the late Arthur Joseph Dunn Jr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.



Mary was born in Concord, NH, daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Murphy) Odey. She was a graduate of St. John's High School Class of 1949. She worked for many years at Merchant Savings Bank and raised her family in Manchester, NH, before retiring to Venice, Florida.



In retirement, Mary loved wintering on the beaches in Florida and summering in New Hampshire and Gloucester, Massachusetts. She was a warm and loving mother and cherished her grandchildren. She loved listening to rock and roll music and watching the Patriots. Mary was known for weaving baskets and having the perfect purse and shoes for every occasion.



Mary is survived by 2 sons, Daniel (Karon) Dunn of Ocklawaha, Florida, and Steven (Robin) Dunn of Manchester, NH; 2 daughters, Patricia (Glenn) Rosenholm of Windham, NH, and Cynthia (Sandra Barry) Dunn of Gloucester, MA; a daughter-in-law, Deirdre Dunn Tierney of Manchester, NH; and 6 grandchildren, Thomas John Jr. of Manchester, NH, Meghann Dunn of Beverly, MA, Erik Rosenholm of Windham, NH, Ryan Dunn of Manchester, NH, Kaitlyn Rosenholm of Portsmouth, NH, and Sara Roberts of Gloucester, MA.



Mary also leaves behind her many wonderful friends in La Casa Park in North Port, Florida. Mary and her family wish to acknowledge the exceptional care she received at Addison Gilbert Hospital and Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during the last few weeks of her life. She was able to spend her last days surrounded by her family and talking with her friends. Mary will be greatly missed by all that knew her.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; son Thomas Dunn; and her brother, John (Jack) Odey.



SERVICES: In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours.



A Mass will be celebrated Nov. 9, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Joseph's Chapel, 147 Lowell St., Manchester, NH 03104 at 10 a.m. Her interment will be held in Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida beside her husband at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester. For online condolences please visit

