Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Bucko. View Sign

Mary Elizabeth (Barry) Bucko, 92, died on February 18, 2019 in Jaffrey, NH. She was born June 6, 1926 to Daniel M. and Kathryn (O'Connell) Barry of Wilton and Temple NH. She was the oldest of three children, and split her time growing up between town-life in Wilton and farm life in Temple where her father had an apple orchard. Mary was an adventurous and somewhat rebellious child and youth who started smoking at 11 and broke her hip in a toboggan accident at age 14. After graduating from Wilton High School in 1945, Mary went on to attend Nashua Business College which she completed in 1947. After a brief stint at American Guernsey in Peterborough, she went on to work for the New Hampshire Ball Bearing in shipping and receiving for 30 years. By chance, over lunch, Mary met Isadore "Buck" Bucko in Peterborough. They fell in love, married in 1950 and lived together in Wilton until his death in 1985. Although she had no children, Mary was a devoted aunt and great aunt who never missed a birthday and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved animals (especially cats), meeting new people and traveling whenever the opportunity arose. Mary was also an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan who followed the players and coaches closely and was beyond ecstatic to see the Sox win the 2004 World Series ending an 86-year drought.



Mary will be remembered for her huge heart, outgoing personality and generosity. She enjoyed meeting people from all over the world and could talk to anyone with ease.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and younger sister, Barbara (Barry) Williams. She is survived by her younger brother, John P. Barry of Temple NH, niece Leslie A. Williams of Amherst, MA, nephew, Brian Stezenksi-Williams, Wausau WI, as well as two great nieces (Heather Roberts and Raquel Barry) and four great nephews(Ian and Shane Roberts, Alexander and Samuel Williams).



The family is deeply grateful for the excellent care Mary received from the staff at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jaffrey NH. Although Mary's time at Good Shepherd was brief, it was greatly enriched by the quality of care and the meaningful friendships she made.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 1st from 5:00-7:00pm in the

Mary Elizabeth (Barry) Bucko, 92, died on February 18, 2019 in Jaffrey, NH. She was born June 6, 1926 to Daniel M. and Kathryn (O'Connell) Barry of Wilton and Temple NH. She was the oldest of three children, and split her time growing up between town-life in Wilton and farm life in Temple where her father had an apple orchard. Mary was an adventurous and somewhat rebellious child and youth who started smoking at 11 and broke her hip in a toboggan accident at age 14. After graduating from Wilton High School in 1945, Mary went on to attend Nashua Business College which she completed in 1947. After a brief stint at American Guernsey in Peterborough, she went on to work for the New Hampshire Ball Bearing in shipping and receiving for 30 years. By chance, over lunch, Mary met Isadore "Buck" Bucko in Peterborough. They fell in love, married in 1950 and lived together in Wilton until his death in 1985. Although she had no children, Mary was a devoted aunt and great aunt who never missed a birthday and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved animals (especially cats), meeting new people and traveling whenever the opportunity arose. Mary was also an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan who followed the players and coaches closely and was beyond ecstatic to see the Sox win the 2004 World Series ending an 86-year drought.Mary will be remembered for her huge heart, outgoing personality and generosity. She enjoyed meeting people from all over the world and could talk to anyone with ease.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and younger sister, Barbara (Barry) Williams. She is survived by her younger brother, John P. Barry of Temple NH, niece Leslie A. Williams of Amherst, MA, nephew, Brian Stezenksi-Williams, Wausau WI, as well as two great nieces (Heather Roberts and Raquel Barry) and four great nephews(Ian and Shane Roberts, Alexander and Samuel Williams).The family is deeply grateful for the excellent care Mary received from the staff at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jaffrey NH. Although Mary's time at Good Shepherd was brief, it was greatly enriched by the quality of care and the meaningful friendships she made.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 1st from 5:00-7:00pm in the Smith &Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00am in Saint Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wilton, NH in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that people make donations in Mary's honor to the ASPCA, the or another charity of their choosing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Funeral Home Smith & Heald Funeral Home

63 Elm Street

Milford , NH 03055

(603) 673-1422 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.