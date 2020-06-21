Mary Edith (Porter) (Filteau) Garceau, known to many as Edie, 86, a resident of Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH passed away May 20, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester after a long illness and complications of the Corona Virus.
Born in Manchester on November 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Flossie (Miller) Porter.
ARRANGEMENTS: A private Graveside Committal Service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester. To view Mary's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.