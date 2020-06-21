Mary E. (Filteau) Garceau
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Edith (Porter) (Filteau) Garceau, known to many as Edie, 86, a resident of Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH passed away May 20, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester after a long illness and complications of the Corona Virus.

Born in Manchester on November 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Flossie (Miller) Porter.

ARRANGEMENTS: A private Graveside Committal Service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester. To view Mary's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved