Mary Elizabeth Rottler, 72, of Raymond, NH, passed away September 30, 2020 after fighting a long battle of cancer. Mary was born to parents Blanche Mildred Sinkevich and Albin F. Nicgorski, on September 11, 1948 in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Mary graduated from Lawrence High School in 1966 and went on to pursue a career in Cosmetology and Healthcare. Mary worked as a Nurse Assistant/Receptionist for several years and retired in 1995.
Mary enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, gardening, plants, painting, drawing, cooking, baking, reading and spending time with family and her beloved pets. Mary was a kindred spirit who loved all people she came in contact with and was always smiling. Mary would always greet others with a gentle smile and warm heart. She was a loving caring mother and supportive wife.
Mary met Marshall Rottler in 1965 at a Central Catholic dance in Lawrence. They were married on September 21, 1968 at the VFW Post in Lawrence, MA. Together they raised 2 daughters and one granddaughter.
Mary is survived by Marshall Rottler husband, Michelle Karp daughter, Maryellen Rottler daughter, Maxine O'Connor granddaughter, Blanche Paige sister, Al Nicgorski brother, and several sister and brother in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.
The family has entrusted Brewitt Funeral Home in Raymond, New Hampshire. Flowers can be sent directly to the family's residence, 43 Batchelder Rd. Raymond, NH 03077. If you wish, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.
We want to cordially extend an invitation to join our family in celebrating Mary's life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at 43 Batchelder Road, Raymond, NH 03077.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:00pm.
We request that you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Mary.
A small reception will follow. Masks are required as well as social distancing.