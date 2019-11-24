Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Berntsen, 82, of Derry, N.H., died Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of Joshiah and Anna (Mitchell) Dyer.



Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends of the Abbott House in Derry, where she resided for the last 16 years. She volunteered for hospice for many years and she was an animal advocate. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Harold A. Berntsen in 2002. She was also predeceased by two daughters, Cathleen McElroy and Helen Marie Richards as well as siblings Walter Dyer, Philip Dyer, Edward Dyer, Richard Dyer, Anna Wanders and Geraldine Mitchell.



Family members include her sons, Harold Berntsen Jr. and wife Gabriele of Germany, Christopher Berntsen and wife Susan of Derry, Michael Berntsen and wife Susan of Manchester, Shawn Berntsen and wife Katie of Raymond, N.H.; her daughters, Frances LeLacheur and husband John of Wenham, Mass., Ann Marie Berntsen and partner Lisa Cashins of Reading, Mass.; 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances Burke of Malden, Mass.; several nephews, nieces and cousins.



SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Committal prayers and burial will follow in Great Hill Cemetery, Chester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Compassionate Hospice Care, 18 Orchard View Drive, Unit 4, Londonderry, NH 03053.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







