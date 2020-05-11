Mary Ellen Houle
1939 - 2020
Mary Ellen Houle, 80, died May 5, 2020, at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Facility, due to complications of Covid-19.

Born in Manchester, NH on July 3, 1939. She was the first born daughter of John S. Walsh and Anella (Rozan) Walsh.

Mary Ellen is survived by a son, Sean Houle and his wife, Stephanie; a daughter, Nicole Perreault and her husband, Erik; four grandchildren, Emily and Rosalind Houle and Connor and Murphy Perreault; her sister Judith Heminger; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Richard L. Houle only two and a half days prior.

Mary Ellen loved her grandchildren with all her heart and more. She loved her extended family just as much. She was AMAZING in every sense of the word!

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about both Mary Ellen and Dick -- We have many good time family memories. Love, Barbara Cusson and Family
Barbara Cusson
Family
May 11, 2020
V N
May 8, 2020
i am so sorry to hear about your mom. She was an awesome person. I will miss her.
Debbie Luiz(Red)
Friend
May 8, 2020
Judy, I am so sorry to hear this, especially in these tough times. Hope you are feeling support and care.
Eileen Brady
May 7, 2020
Mr and Mrs Houle were a lovely and traditional married couple. They will be missed. Mrs Houle loved having her nails done and I enjoyed our chats. Mr Houle loved summer and sitting outside catching rays. I'll never forget them.
Alice Fisher
