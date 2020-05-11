Mary Ellen Houle, 80, died May 5, 2020, at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Facility, due to complications of Covid-19.
Born in Manchester, NH on July 3, 1939. She was the first born daughter of John S. Walsh and Anella (Rozan) Walsh.
Mary Ellen is survived by a son, Sean Houle and his wife, Stephanie; a daughter, Nicole Perreault and her husband, Erik; four grandchildren, Emily and Rosalind Houle and Connor and Murphy Perreault; her sister Judith Heminger; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Richard L. Houle only two and a half days prior.
Mary Ellen loved her grandchildren with all her heart and more. She loved her extended family just as much. She was AMAZING in every sense of the word!
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.