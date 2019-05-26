Mary F. (Connelly) Dunbar (1927 - 2019)
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel
145 Lowell St.
Manchester, NH
Mary Frances Dunbar, 92, of Londonderry, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, under the loving care of Villa Crest Nursing Home.

She was born in Manchester on February 20, 1927 to her parents, John and Helen (Turgetto) Connelly. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Gilbert Dunbar. She has three children, James Dunbar, and his wife, Becky, John Dunbar and Mary-Ellen Dunbar Swietlik and her husband, Dan.

Mary made a name for herself as a singer. She performed with Ted Herbert's Orchestra, George Ine's band, and was known on the radio as the FM girl. Among her many talents, besides singing, she was a wonderful dancer. She loved to write stories, one of which was published in the NH Union Leader entitled "Remembering Yesterday Dads."

Once married, her focus was to be a loving and devoted wife and mother to her children, and nanny to other children.

Her religion and prayers were a very important part of her life. She was always welcoming people into her family home and always had an empty chair for someone alone at Thanksgiving. Mary made us all understand the meaning of faith, hope, goodness and love.

SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday, May 29, from 9-10 a.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel on Lowell Street in Manchester. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Caregivers of Greater Derry, 1B Commons Dr. Unit #10 Londonderry, NH 03053.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
