Service Information
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-622-1800
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snow Shoe Club
Concord , NH

Mary Forbes, aged 94, passed away peacefully at home on June 28. Everyone who had the good fortune to meet Mary was drawn to her warm smile, tender heart, and sassy sense of humor. She loved unconditionally and treasured life fully to the end.



Born on June 10, 1925 in Boston, Mass, Mary married her next-door neighbor and high school sweetheart, Kenneth Forbes. They moved to New Boston, New Hampshire in 1959 and Ken used his GI benefits to attend Saint Anselm College while Mary worked as a full time office administrator at the VA Hospital in Manchester. They later moved to Bow NH and in their retirement were blessed to share a home with their youngest daughter Ann, husband Bob and four children in Concord, NH. Mary was mother of six, grandmother of 18 and soon-to-be great-grandmother of 18. She enjoyed reading, politics, traveling, socializing over a glass of wine, and the company of family and friends.



Mary's was pre-deceased by her loving husband Kenneth and eldest son Kerry. She is survived by her sister Frances Samhammer of Vista, Ca., brother John Brown and wife Trudy of Concord NH, daughters Sharyn Sullivan of Manchester, NH, Kathryn Forbes-Fisher and husband Joseph Fisher of Exeter, NH, Ann Williamson and husband Robert of Concord, NH, and sons Thomas Forbes and wife Ellen of Merrimac, Mass. and Daniel Forbes and wife Karyn of Barrington NH.



Her family is deeply appreciative of the loving wishes and support of all her family and friends.



A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday August 11 at the Snow Shoe Club in Concord, NH from 1-4pm.



