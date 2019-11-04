Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Murphy, 61, died at her home on October 29, 2018 after a period of declining health.



She was born in Stoneham, MA on January 9, 1958, the daughter of Howard and Aurelia (Rodgers) Murphy. Her family lived in Plaistow, NH, and Mary graduated from Timberlane Regional High School, class of 1976. She later attended Plymouth State College (now Plymouth University). She lived in Tilton prior to moving to Franklin 25 years ago.



Affectionately known as "Murph", she was employed by the NH Veterans Home for over 25 years, beginning in the kitchen and retiring as a Dietary Supervisor. Her job was her life, and her co-workers (many of whom she called her "kids"), her friends. But she was most passionate about meeting the needs of the Veterans. She held a deep respect and fondness for all and knew them by name. Health reasons forced her to retire in 2018.



Mary's hobbies were gardening and raising and tending to over 200 orchids. She was known as "NH Orkid Lady" and sold her orchids only to people she knew would care for them. She was formerly a member of the NH Orchid Society.



She was a long-time member of the VFW in Franklin and the American Legion auxiliaries in Northfield. The loves of her life were her "furry children" which were many. She loved them, cared for them, had the funniest experiences with them, and mourned for them.



She leaves her sister and husband, Linda and Rick Archie of Raymond, NH, her brother, Robert Austin-Murphy, of Blaine WA, nephews Ryan and Travis Archie in Maine, and a great-niece and great nephew. She was unconditionally loved and cared for by special friends Celeste, Larry, Travis, Nancy, Rob and too many others to mention. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Michael.



A memorial service will be held in the spring,and will be announced by the family. She will be buried in the family plot in Plaistow NH.



If anyone wishes, donations may be made to the NH Veterans Home in Mary's honor, at 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH.



The family would like to thank Raymond Neun of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin for his caring assistance with arrangements.



