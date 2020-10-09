Sister Mary Francis of Assisi, 89, of the Monastery of the Precious Blood died on Sept. 3, 2020. She was born on Aug. 4, 1931 to Fabien and Philomena (Maillet) Robichaud in Fitchburg, MA.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She entered religious life on Mar. 19, 1986, received her habit on Dec. 8, 1988 and took her Perpetual Vows on Dec. 8, 1991.
Due to the coronavirus, services & burial were private. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
for on-line condolences.