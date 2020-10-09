1/
Sister Mary Francis
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Francis of Assisi, 89, of the Monastery of the Precious Blood died on Sept. 3, 2020. She was born on Aug. 4, 1931 to Fabien and Philomena (Maillet) Robichaud in Fitchburg, MA.

She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She entered religious life on Mar. 19, 1986, received her habit on Dec. 8, 1988 and took her Perpetual Vows on Dec. 8, 1991.

Due to the coronavirus, services & burial were private. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved