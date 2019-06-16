MANCHESTER - Mary French Buck Smith, of Manchester, passed away on June 13, 2019, at St. Teresa's Nursing Home, just short of her 98th birthday.
Born in East Milton, Mass., on June 25, 1921, she was the daughter of Burton W. and Sarah May (Buffum) Buck. A graduate of Wellesley College, she spent 3 years in Japan and lived in Garden City, NY, before returning to Manchester in 1967. During World War II, she was a "computer," performing complex calculations at the MIT Radiation Lab. A city tennis champion, she loved being social, cooking, playing bridge, going out to dinner, and her organizations including St Ann's Guild and the D.A.R.
She was predeceased by her husband, Owen Roger Smith, in 1994.
She is deeply mourned by her family, including children Sarah Smith and her husband Fred Perry, Kathryn Smith, and Kendrick Smith and his wife Kathleen M. Smith; grandchildren Mariah Nobrega, Justus Perry, Matthew Renner, William Renner, Dana Smith, and Kaley Dvorak; step-grandchildren Elizabeth Perry and Rebecca Doane; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She loved her family and delighted in the accomplishments of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 AM, in the chapel of St. Joseph Cathedral. Burial will follow in Piscataquog Cemetery, Manchester.
Goodwin Funeral Home, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Union Leader on June 16, 2019