Mary G. (Caswell) Bertolli
Mary Garland Bertolli (Caswell) was born June 30, 1921 in Marblehead, Massachusetts. After recovering from a fractured tailbone, Mary succumbed to COVID-19 on May 2, 2020, at the age of 98. Mary believed every challenge in life could be overcome by having a strong will, unending patience, and a deep faith in God. For guestbook and additional information please visit www.levesquefunerals.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
